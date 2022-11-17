Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 198,823 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 495.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 198,823 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Western Union worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Western Union by 3.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 22.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 366.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 380.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 279,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 221,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.63. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $20.40.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres bought 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WU. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.88.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

