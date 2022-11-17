Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 42,925 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 42,925 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $81.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $79.19 and a 1-year high of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.