Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 185.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 105,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 33,389 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 76,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCHP stock opened at $52.59 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $63.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.33.
