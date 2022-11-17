Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 69,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,731,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 37.9% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 88,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,831,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 74,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,047,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $511.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $472.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $207.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.13.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

