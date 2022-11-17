Alps Advisors Inc. Has $7.47 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,821 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $55.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $75.93.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

