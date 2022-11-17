Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 1,011.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 122.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,602,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839,958 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 10,030.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,825,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,752,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,209 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Old Republic International by 124.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,974,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Old Republic International by 32.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,741,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,782,000 after acquiring an additional 926,871 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.23 dividend. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.70%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.