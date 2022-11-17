Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $3.21 Million in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 28,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

CBOE stock opened at $122.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CBOE. TheStreet raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.71.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

