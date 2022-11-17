Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 749,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,584 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Antero Midstream worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AM. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 138.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 62.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $231.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 134.33%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

