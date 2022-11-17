Amaze World (AMZE) Trading Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days

Amaze World (AMZE) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One Amaze World token can now be bought for $1.28 or 0.00007722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Amaze World has a market capitalization of $69.87 million and approximately $796,614.66 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Amaze World has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Amaze World Profile

Amaze World launched on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amaze World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amaze World using one of the exchanges listed above.

