Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 231.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ameren were worth $8,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Ameren by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Ameren by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Ameren by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Ameren Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $84.48 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.62.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.15%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.