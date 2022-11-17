American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$2.75 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.35 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Trading Down 0.4 %

HOT.UN stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 38,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,799. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$2.72 and a 12-month high of C$4.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.33. The firm has a market cap of C$219.76 million and a PE ratio of 23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

