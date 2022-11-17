American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Trading Up 5.2 %

ARL opened at $20.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $323.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.58. American Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $23.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in American Realty Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.