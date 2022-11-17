Amgen Price Hits $1.13 (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Amgen has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Amgen has a market cap of $111.53 million and $43,272.29 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amgen token can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00006790 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.13830283 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $43,965.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

