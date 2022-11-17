Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Amkor Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 7.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amkor Technology to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.78. 1,363,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.79. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $28.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.31. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

AMKR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,260 shares in the company, valued at $256,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,840. Company insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 23.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

