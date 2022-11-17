Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Shares Up 5.9%

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.89 and last traded at $18.89. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of Ampol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Ampol Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.23.

About Ampol

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

