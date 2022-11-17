Analysts Offer Predictions for Genmab A/S’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Genmab A/S in a report released on Monday, November 14th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

GMAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. AlphaValue raised shares of Genmab A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday. DNB Markets cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.62.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $43.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at $185,695,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at $41,496,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 956.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 381,013 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at $11,246,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 63.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 869,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,448,000 after purchasing an additional 338,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.