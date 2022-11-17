Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) recently:

11/7/2022 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $142.00 to $145.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $430.00 to $415.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $240.00 to $236.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $210.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $239.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $204.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $222.00 to $220.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $218.00 to $232.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2022 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.87 on Thursday, reaching $209.12. 419,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,722. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.54. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $236.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.23.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.55). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The firm had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

