Analysts Set Expectations for IAC Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for IAC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IAC’s current full-year earnings is ($13.63) per share.

Get IAC alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IAC. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of IAC to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IAC from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of IAC to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

IAC Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.91. IAC has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $140.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 33.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 28.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 6.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 0.7% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at IAC

In other IAC news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 143,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.79 per share, with a total value of $4,999,323.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 64,524,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,807,424.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.