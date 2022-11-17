Analysts Set Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Target Price at $12.33

Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.57.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PASG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Passage Bio to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Passage Bio stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Passage Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $76.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PASG. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the first quarter valued at about $15,529,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 553.1% during the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,752,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,012 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter worth $1,104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 300,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 123.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 208,837 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

