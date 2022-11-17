Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Open Text (OTEX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX):

11/4/2022 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $53.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $48.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $30.00.

10/12/2022 – Open Text is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Open Text Stock Performance

OTEX traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $29.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,576. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 1.02. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Open Text by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Open Text by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Open Text by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

