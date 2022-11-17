Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Vermilion Energy (VET)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vermilion Energy (TSE: VET):
- 11/16/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$38.00 to C$34.00.
- 11/14/2022 – Vermilion Energy was given a new C$36.00 price target on by analysts at ATB Capital.
- 11/11/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$47.00 to C$42.00.
- 11/10/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$36.00.
- 10/5/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$40.00 to C$38.00.
- 9/30/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$48.00 to C$50.00.
Vermilion Energy Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of VET stock traded down C$0.21 on Thursday, reaching C$25.74. 2,410,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,679. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$11.15 and a 12-month high of C$39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.30.
Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.03%.
Insider Activity
Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.
