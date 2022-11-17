Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Vermilion Energy (VET)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vermilion Energy (TSE: VET):

11/16/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$38.00 to C$34.00.

11/14/2022 – Vermilion Energy was given a new C$36.00 price target on by analysts at ATB Capital.

11/11/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$47.00 to C$42.00.

11/10/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$36.00.

10/5/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$40.00 to C$38.00.

9/30/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$48.00 to C$50.00.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VET stock traded down C$0.21 on Thursday, reaching C$25.74. 2,410,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,679. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$11.15 and a 12-month high of C$39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.30.

Get Vermilion Energy Inc alerts:

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.58, for a total transaction of C$200,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at C$282,256.08. In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.58, for a total value of C$200,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at C$282,256.08. Also, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,433,270.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.