Analyzing Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) & CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) and CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Eventbrite has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.9% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Eventbrite shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -30.61% -47.40% -8.17% CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -2.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eventbrite and CF Acquisition Corp. VI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Eventbrite and CF Acquisition Corp. VI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $187.13 million 3.84 -$139.08 million ($0.78) -9.35 CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -$17.91 million N/A N/A

CF Acquisition Corp. VI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eventbrite.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Eventbrite and CF Acquisition Corp. VI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 2 1 0 2.33 CF Acquisition Corp. VI 0 0 1 0 3.00

Eventbrite presently has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 88.61%. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.21%. Given Eventbrite’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

About Eventbrite

(Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VI

(Get Rating)

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp. VI was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.