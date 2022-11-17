Analyzing Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) and AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY)

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AcuityAds and Iris Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcuityAds 0 3 5 0 2.63 Iris Energy 0 4 5 0 2.56

AcuityAds currently has a consensus target price of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 99.60%. Iris Energy has a consensus target price of $13.31, suggesting a potential upside of 505.00%. Given Iris Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than AcuityAds.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

8.5% of AcuityAds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Iris Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AcuityAds and Iris Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcuityAds 1.38% -2.65% -2.04% Iris Energy -623.82% -204.63% -86.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AcuityAds and Iris Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AcuityAds $97.36 million 0.98 $8.42 million $0.03 55.69 Iris Energy $59.05 million 2.05 -$419.77 million N/A N/A

AcuityAds has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

Summary

AcuityAds beats Iris Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AcuityAds

(Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc., a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying. The company serves Fortune 500 enterprises and small to mid-sized businesses in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Iris Energy

(Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.