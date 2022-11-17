Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $34.27 Million

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $34.27 million and approximately $7,332.61 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,168.46 or 0.06998696 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

