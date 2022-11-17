ApeCoin (APE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $909.50 Million

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last week, ApeCoin has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $909.50 million and approximately $77.64 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeCoin token can now be bought for $2.89 or 0.00017356 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002670 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.21 or 0.00565651 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,907.50 or 0.29463861 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000075 BTC.
About ApeCoin
ApeCoin’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,218,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com.
ApeCoin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
