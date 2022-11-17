Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30, RTT News reports. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials updated its Q1 guidance to $1.75-2.11 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.45. 10,266,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,217,916. The firm has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.51. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 150.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

