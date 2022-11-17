Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$2.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30 billion-$7.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.45 billion. Applied Materials also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.75-2.11 EPS.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.45. 10,266,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,217,916. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $347.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.0% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,510 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

