Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stake Raised by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 147.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 122.9% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. Raymond James decreased their target price on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $586,320.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,713,999.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,877,930 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.59. 49,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,167. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.34 and a 200-day moving average of $95.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 91.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $179.40.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

