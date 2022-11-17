Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

APTO has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.75.

APTO stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78. The company has a market cap of $62.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.39. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annandale Capital LLC grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 319,106 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 700,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 150,010 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,010,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 59,575 shares during the period. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

