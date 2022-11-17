Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
APTO has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.75.
Aptose Biosciences Price Performance
APTO stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78. The company has a market cap of $62.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.39. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.78.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
