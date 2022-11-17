Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Aramark Stock Performance

ARMK stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.38. 14,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,415. Aramark has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Aramark had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Aramark by 1.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 1.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the first quarter valued at $249,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Further Reading

