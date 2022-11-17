Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49, Yahoo Finance reports. Aramark had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Aramark’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of ARMK opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25. Aramark has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 31.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 17.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 35.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the first quarter worth $174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,358,000 after purchasing an additional 198,530 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARMK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

