Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARMK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Aramark Stock Down 0.1 %

ARMK opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. Aramark has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Aramark had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Aramark by 23.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth about $10,984,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Aramark by 115.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Aramark by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,653,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,292,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 108.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 159,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 82,760 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

