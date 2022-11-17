Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Sunday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARAV. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Aravive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Aravive from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aravive from $26.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

NASDAQ ARAV opened at $1.49 on Friday. Aravive has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aravive during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Aravive in the second quarter worth $45,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Aravive by 58.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aravive by 35.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 97,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

