ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of ArcBest worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARCB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ArcBest by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ArcBest by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in ArcBest by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Stock Performance

ARCB traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,737. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.71.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.08. ArcBest had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on ArcBest to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $2,219,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $613,012.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,541.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $2,219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

See Also

