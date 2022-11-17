Arcblock (ABT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $850,686.16

Arcblock (ABT) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $10.28 million and $850,686.16 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

