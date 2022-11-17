Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Achieves $69.11 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000411 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $69.11 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ardor has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00078526 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00060302 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000416 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010970 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00022791 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001455 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005537 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000269 BTC.
About Ardor
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
