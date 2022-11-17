Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Position Increased by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 0.22% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. 46.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

NYSE ACRE traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $11.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,721. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $636.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $16.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.05%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

