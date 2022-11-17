Argus Upgrades Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to “Buy”

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EQR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Trading Down 1.2 %

EQR stock opened at $61.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average is $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Equity Residential Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 121,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.