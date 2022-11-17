Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.40

Shares of Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 1.58 ($0.02), with a volume of 931,383 shares traded.

Armadale Capital Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 41.47, a quick ratio of 41.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.40. The firm has a market cap of £9.40 million and a P/E ratio of -16.35.

Armadale Capital Company Profile

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on natural resources projects in Africa. Its primary interest is in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013. Armadale Capital Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Esher, the United Kingdom.

