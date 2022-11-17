Arnt Arvik Purchases 3,200 Shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Stock

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) VP Arnt Arvik acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $15,328.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 49,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,294.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PCTI stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. PCTEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 366.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in PCTEL in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PCTEL by 11.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in PCTEL by 54.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PCTEL by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PCTEL by 116.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 141,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 76,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PCTEL in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

