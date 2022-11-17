Arnt Arvik Purchases 3,200 Shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Stock

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) VP Arnt Arvik acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $15,328.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 49,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,294.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
PCTEL Stock Down 0.9 %
PCTI stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. PCTEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 0.41.
PCTEL Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 366.73%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PCTEL in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About PCTEL
PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PCTEL (PCTI)
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.