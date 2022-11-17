Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Arrow Exploration Corp. (LON:AXL – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 21.37 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20.80 ($0.24). Approximately 271,164 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 978,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.70 ($0.24).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of £44.88 million and a PE ratio of 418.00.

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it holds interests in six oil blocks in Colombia that covers an area of approximately 227,005 net acres; and oil and natural gas leases in seven areas in Canada covering an area of approximately 254,003 net acres.

