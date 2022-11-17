ASD Price Down 24.2% Over Last Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $38.14 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0577 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ASD has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @ascendex_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05544218 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,929,319.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

