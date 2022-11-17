Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Ashford from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.
Ashford Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE AINC opened at $13.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.49. Ashford has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $25.28.
About Ashford
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
