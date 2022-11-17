Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ashtead Technology (LON:AT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.00) price objective on the stock.

LON AT opened at GBX 315 ($3.70) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 258.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £250.68 million and a PE ratio of 3,400.00.

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising survey sensors, geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of cutting, coating removal, dredging, diver mechanical tools, ROV tooling, ROV/hydraulic, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including subsea infrastructure inspection, riser cleaning and inspection, hull and mooring inspection, subsea sensor packages, and deflection monitoring.

