Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ashtead Technology (LON:AT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.00) price objective on the stock.
Ashtead Technology Stock Performance
LON AT opened at GBX 315 ($3.70) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 258.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £250.68 million and a PE ratio of 3,400.00.
Ashtead Technology Company Profile
