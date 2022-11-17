Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% in the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,209,384. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $395.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.21.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

