Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 223,296 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,296 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 7.1% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 119.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 39,646 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 68.4% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 117.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.84. 11,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,559. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $54.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.33.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

