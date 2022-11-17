Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Sells 270 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,030,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 80,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. NSI Retail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 285.6% during the second quarter. NSI Retail Advisors LLC now owns 163,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,839,000 after acquiring an additional 120,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.21 on Thursday, hitting $395.03. 95,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,456,688. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $380.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.75. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

