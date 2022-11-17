Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Takes $4.32 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,323,000. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,403,000 after buying an additional 48,758 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 397.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 38,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after buying an additional 30,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $288.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,057. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $260.46 and a 52-week high of $374.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.65.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

