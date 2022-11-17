Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 0.7 %

ALK traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.35. 11,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,076. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.20 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

