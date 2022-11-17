Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $14.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ASMB. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of ASMB opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Assembly Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 299.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 23,654 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 35.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

